MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill is not only a larger-than-life wildlife expert, he is also an tremendous wildlife conservationist who was surprised on Friday, two days before this birthday, with an amazing gift that will help to further his mission of saving animals.

Magill was surprised with a brand new Toyota Tundra by the Bean Automotive Group, to be used for the 501-C3 organization Wildlife Rescue of Dade County.

The wildlife sanctuary was established in 1995 by Lloyd Brown and located in Miami-Dade County. It is one of many conservation organizations that benefits from the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment which he established in 2015 to give back to conservation efforts around the world and here in his own backyard.

As part of the Endowment, Magill wanted to purchase the truck for the Wildlife Rescue of Dade County.

Magill filled out the proposal paperwork and sent it to Bean Automotive Group, but President Lori Bean decided to flip the tables and surprise him.

Instead of Ron’s endowment purchasing the truck, it was a surprise gift for Lloyd Brown and his team and also an early birthday gift for Ron, who celebrates on Feb. 28.

According to his wife Rita, “Instead of always being the giver… he will, in part, be a recipient of this generous gift, leaving room for him to fulfill another need in the world of conservation around the world or in our own community.”

Congratulations Lloyd and Happy Birthday Ron!