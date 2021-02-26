MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police said they have arrested 7 people following a narcotics and human trafficking investigation.

They said the arrests followed simultaneous search warrants along the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue on Thursday evening.

“The warrants were a result of a narcotics investigation that spanned several weeks and was led by our Special Investigations Squad with the assistance of our Human Trafficking detectives,” said Ernesto Rodriguez, Public Information Officer.

Police said the investigation involved the sale of crack cocaine and crystal meth and also the sex trafficking of a victim.

Authorities said five of the seven are facing human trafficking-related charges.

Detectives said they also seized several firearms, one of which had been reported stolen.

The subjects were also charged with several narcotics-related offenses developed throughout the investigation.

Police said those arrested have extensive criminal records, some were even former gang members.