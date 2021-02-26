MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami is confirming to CBS4 that the city commission approved a $100,000 dollar payment to the teen who accused a former aide to Mayor Francis Suarez of sexual misconduct.
Rene Pedrosa was arrested in February of last year and charged with groping a 16-year-old boy in his office and later sending inappropriate pictures to the teen.
Pedrosa who was originally charged by the state is now waiting for trial in federal court.
No trial date has been set and he is out on bond and is on house arrest.