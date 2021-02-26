MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police are investigating a robbery at a Pollo Tropical drive-thru window in Southwest Miami-Dade.
Surveillance video captures the moment the victim is approached by two people while waiting in line for food.
Investigators say the thieves reached through the driver’s window and grabbed a satchel carrying $9,000.
Police said it happened in December at the Pollo Tropical at Southwest 116th Avenue and 152nd Street.
Police believe the robbery victim was followed from a jewelry store.
The robbers were seen leaving the scene in a silver Dodge Challenger.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.