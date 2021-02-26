MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida got off to a mild start Friday with temperatures in the low 70s and few spotty showers.
Highs will climb to the low to mid-80s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.READ MORE: Plans Moving Forward To Rebuild FIU Bridge That Collapsed, Killing 6
As the breeze picks up, there will be a moderate risk for rip currents at the beach.READ MORE: Dine Out Takeout: Taste of the Town Returns With A Twist
Friday night will be mild and comfortable with lows near 70 degrees. We will be able to enjoy a nice view of the Full Moon under mostly clear skies.
This weekend will be breezy and warm with highs in the mid-80s. As the winds increase, we may see some quick showers here and there on Saturday and Sunday. There will likely be a high risk of rip currents and the potential for hazardous boating conditions.MORE NEWS: Margate Police Searching For Missing Teen Lakeisha Scott
We stay warm through early next week.