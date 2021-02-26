MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Phase one of Miami’s The Underline is now complete.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, local leaders along with members of the group, Friends of The Underline, opened its first half-mile segment, the Brickell Backyard.

The Underline is a 10-mile stretch underneath the Metrorail that runs from Brickell to the Dadeland South Metrorail station.

“The Underline will be a place where young professionals, children, families, and the entire community can spend time outdoors, enjoy great programming, and easily connect with our Miami-Dade Transit system,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Today’s opening of the first phase of the Underline is a first step toward a people-first transit future, and I invite the community to come and enjoy this beautiful linear park.”

The Brickell Backyard stretches a half mile starting at the Miami River along SW 1 Avenue to SW 13 Street and features five unique blocks. Amenities include a gym area, a community stage, gaming tables, and dining tables.

The Underline is a public-private partnership with Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works and the non-profit Friends of The Underline. The project was awarded a $22.3 million BUILD Transportation Grant by the federal government in late 2019 and most recently received a $7 million commitment from the City of Coral Gables in July 2020. The project has also received funds from the City of Miami.

Phase 2 will be a 2.14-mile segment that connects SW 13th St. to SW 19th Ave.

Once the entire project is done, it will create more than 120 acres of open spaces with restored natural habitats, improved pedestrian and bicycle pathways, recreational facilities, community programs and public art installations.

The Underline is expected to be completed in 2025.