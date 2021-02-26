  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Margate police have asked for help in finding a missing teen.

Lakeisha Scott, 16, left her home in the 6600 block of NW 1st Court on Thursday night and may have been picked up in a vehicle.

Police said Scott suffers from depression and has a history of suicidal tendencies.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie jacket, gray pants, and black sandals.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the police at (954) 764-4347.

