FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Margate police have asked for help in finding a missing teen.
Lakeisha Scott, 16, left her home in the 6600 block of NW 1st Court on Thursday night and may have been picked up in a vehicle.
Police said Scott suffers from depression and has a history of suicidal tendencies.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie jacket, gray pants, and black sandals.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the police at (954) 764-4347.