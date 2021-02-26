MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,922 new coronavirus cases on Friday.
That brings the total to 1,898,223 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.READ MORE: UM Researchers Detect COVID-19 Variants In South Florida
There were another 144 additional deaths, bringing the total to 31,162.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.18% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.22%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,109 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 27 newly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 5,396.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 408,096.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.36%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.17%.READ MORE: Police: Thieves Take $9,000 During Robbery At SW Miami Pollo Tropical Drive-Thru Window
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 822 new cases and 4 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,369.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 193,560 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.55% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.76%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 28 new cases and no new additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,799 cases and 46 deaths.MORE NEWS: He's Usually The 'Giver' But Tables Are Turned On Zoo Miami's Ron Magill With Surprise Gift For Conservation Efforts
The single-day positivity rate was 6.86% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.05%.