MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,922 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

That brings the total to 1,898,223 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 144 additional deaths, bringing the total to 31,162.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.18% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.22%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,109 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 27 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 5,396.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 408,096.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.36%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.17%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 822 new cases and 4 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,369.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 193,560 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.55% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.76%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 28 new cases and no new additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,799 cases and 46 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.86% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.05%.