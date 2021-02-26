  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Roger Pollard

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade police Missing Persons Unit is investigating the disappearance of Coral Gables Senior High football head coach Roger Pollard.

Miami-Dade police said that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the “possible disappearance of Mr. Pollard.”

Authorities said that preliminary information reveals that at this time, “there is no indications Mr. Pollard is endangered.”

They said investigators continue to follow all leads in attempts to locate him and ensure he is safe.

Coach Pollard is said to be driving a red Toyota Camry.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them immediately.

