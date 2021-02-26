MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Broward Health announced Friday it is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to people 18 years old and over with certain pre-existing health conditions.

These are the conditions:

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular Disease

Chronic Kidney Disease

COPD

Cystic Fibrosis

Down Syndrome

Heart Conditions such as (Heart Failure, Coronary Artery Disease or Cardiomyopathies)

Hypertension or High Blood Pressure

Immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of weakening medicines or solid organ transplant

Liver Disease

Neurologic conditions, such as Dementia

Overweight or Obese (Body Mass Index of greater than 25)

Pregnancy

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Sickle Cell Disease

Smoking

Thalassemia

Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

If you are in any of the at-risk groups, you are eligible to receive the vaccine, at no cost, at Broward Health by appointment only.

Currently, the Broward Health website states all COVID-19 vaccine appointment requests are suspended and continue to check back for updates.

Up until this point, Florida had been restricting the vaccine to residents 65 and older and frontline medical providers such as doctors and nurses. The state has also said it soon expects to start vaccinating teachers and police officers who are 50 and older.

It’s not known when the vaccine program will be expanded because there could be unexpected delays for vaccine deliveries.

About 2.8 million Floridians have received at least one dose of the vaccine — that’s about 12% of the population..