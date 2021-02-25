MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Food distributions in the past year have become a sad fact of life across South Florida and elsewhere, but one Thursday in Pompano Beach is standing apart from the rest.

“They are very efficient here, moving 3,500 cars through in four hours,” said Rhona Eaton.

Eaton is the commissioner of District 2 in Pompano Beach. That efficiency she was talking about is paying off with major milestone occurring at the food distribution Thursday.

“Today was our one millionth pound of food given away since last April,” said Eaton.

Helping Thursday was BSO Captain Audrey Jones.

“The box today as a hearty amount of food in it,” she said as she helped load cars with boxes full of milk, meat, eggs and even fresh fruit. I

t’s not only appreciated by those receiving it, but also those giving up their time to help distribute it.

“I think it’s the greatest thing that they do,” said Anne Buryn, a resident.

She was receiving a box of food with the help of volunteer Tonya Springer.

“I have experienced a lot of blessing in my life so to be able to help others I can’t describe how it makes me feel,” said Springer.

It’s a proud moment for Feeding South Florida, Pompano Beach and all those who volunteered here over the past 10 months. Getting cars in and out with pounds of food, 1 million of them so far and counting.