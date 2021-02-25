MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of leading police on a chase on I-95 in northwest Miami-Dade appeared before a judge Thursday morning.
Joseph Souffrant, 37, is facing felony charges of grand theft and fleeing law enforcement.
Investigators said when officers spotted Souffrant driving a stolen truck they tried to pull him over but he refused to stop.
As officers pulled back, Souffrant was tracked by a police helicopter and officers paralleled his course on adjacent streets.
After swerving through neighborhoods, Souffrant made his way to I-95. When he made an abrupt U-turn and attempted to drive south on a northbound ramp, he hit a marked police car. He was then taken into custody.
In addition to the felony charges, Souffrant is also facing charges of resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license.