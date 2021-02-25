MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that two bloodhounds have joined their law enforcement organization.
The K-9s, Riley and Bluey are preparing to pick up the scent of missing people in Broward County.
BSO said the bloodhounds are currently undergoing six months of training before they will be eligible to be certified. Once they're certified by the National Police Bloodhound Association, they will be trained to be certified as therapy dogs as well.
Once fully trained, the bloodhounds will be able to help in the search for missing children, the elderly, people with special needs and people living with mental illness.
K-9s Ryley and Bluey were donated to BSO through the Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction.
The Jimmy Ryce Center works to provide bloodhounds to law enforcement agencies across the United States.