FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Shelters in Texas, who lost power for a week due to the winter, are now dealing with burst pipes and water shortages.

Deciding that something needed to be done, Loxahatchee Groves-based Big Dog Ranch Rescue launched an emergency mission to provide food, water, blankets and medical supplies to Texas families and shelters for their dogs and cats suffering in the disaster.

Trucks packed with supplies went to multiple Texas shelters and have returned with 78 dogs, including two who are about to have puppies, that will be available for adoption.

Due to the ongoing nature of the disaster, Big Dog Ranch Rescue plans to make additional trips and they say donations will be critical to their success.

Cash donations will pay for gas, supplies and transportation costs. To make a donation visit BDRR.ORG.

Dog and cat food and cases of water may also be dropped at Big Dog Ranch Rescue, at 14444 Okeechobee Boulevard, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.