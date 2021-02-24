MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting in the Midwest District.
Police just after 11 a.m., the received word of the shooting at SW 35th Terrace and 78th Street.
When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the teen to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that it was allegedly a self-inflicted gunshot.