By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting in the Midwest District.

Police just after 11 a.m., the received word of the shooting at SW 35th Terrace and 78th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the teen to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that it was allegedly a self-inflicted gunshot.

