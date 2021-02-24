TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With murders increasing in parts of Florida, rewards for tips resulting in homicide arrests can now reach $9,500, up from $5,000, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Wednesday.

“Florida has experienced historic crime rate lows. But unfortunately, we have seen in certain parts of our state significant increases in murders,” Moody said during a news conference at the Orlando Police Department.

“We must root out the evil individuals in our communities that are inflicting violence on those that are simply trying to lead prosperous, safe, happy lives,” Moody added. “And we can make that a reality in every Florida community with the help of those that are willing to stand up and report information.”

Moody worked with the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers to establish the new reward level for murders. The 27 Crime Stopper organizations in the state have been offering rewards between $1,000 and $5,000 for anonymous tips that provide information leading to arrests.

Under Wednesday’s announcement, the maximum reward is now $9,500.

According to Moody’s office, murders in Florida went up 16 percent in the first six months of 2020, with some of the highest rates found in Broward, Duval and Orange counties.

(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)