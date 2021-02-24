MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police detectives are investigating a shooting that sent a naked man to the hospital.

It happened at the Sunshine Garden Apartments, at 6840 Pembroke Road, on the Miramar/Pembroke Pines line.

“He was banging on everyone’s doors. He was knocking on my door trying to force his way in with a bible,” said Chita Porter.

“He was completely nude, completely. The only thing he had in his hand was a bible.”

Porter said she was terrified of the nude man as he stood at her door.

“It was very frightening because we all have children over here. We’re working parents, so for that to happen it was very scary,” Porter said.

Moments later, Porter said another man in the complex pulled out a gun and shot him.

“That’s when I heard boom, boom, boom and we came out. That’s when I seen him and a told the police to hurry and get here, he’s still breathing but hurry up and get here soon.”

Neighbors noticed the heavy police presence as they looked for the shooter.

“I noticed SWAT, the dogs, 50 million police at the apartment complex across the street here,” said Michele Hozey. “They had the stuff to kick the doors in.”

The incident began around 8:45 a.m. when neighbors noticed a nude man walking around.

“This morning at approximately 8:47 a.m. several calls were made to 911 regarding a naked man walking along Pembroke Road in the 7200 block,” said Pembroke Pines police Major Al Xiques.

While officers were looking for him, police received more calls about gunfire.

“Officers responded to that location and found a gunshot victim laying on the ground bleeding. They immediately began performing lifesaving measures and were eventually able to carry the subject out to a safe area where he could be treated and transported to the hospital,” said Xiques.

Police said the man who had been shot was the naked man they were initially looking for. He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. Meanwhile, as police were looking for the shooter they got yet another call.

“We received an additional call to 911 by the alleged shooter wanting to surrender to police. The scene was secured and the gentleman was eventually detained and is currently being questioned by our investigators,” said Xiques.

A neighbor tells CBS4 that the man who shot the naked man was protecting his family, that he had a 3-month-old and a 3-year-old at home, as the nude man was pounding on doors trying to get in.

“I salute him for protecting his home, it’s a good deed,” said Porter.