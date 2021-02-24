MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start Wednesday with temperatures mostly in the low 70s and upper 60s across South Florida.
Throughout the day scattered showers will be possible due to an onshore breeze and lingering moisture. Highs warm to the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Wednesday night will be pleasant with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Thursday will be slightly warmer with highs near the mid-80s and the potential for spotty showers again.
The warm weather sticks around Friday and through the weekend. Our highs will remain above normal in the low to mid-80s with plenty of sunshine. Saturday and Sunday the breeze will build with gusts as high as 20 mph or higher. A few showers will be possible on the breeze over the weekend.