MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police say they are braced for this year’s spring break, which actually started February 15th and runs through mid-April, and are reconfiguring the shifts of officers for an eight-week period.

Deputy Chief Wayne Jones told the Miami-Dade Community Relations Board that this “may be exhausting for cops, but it is necessary.”

Miami Beach Police Chief Rick Clements also had some strong words, saying, “If you are coming down here to be disruptive and break the rules we are going to stop you.”

His words were echoed by Miami Beach PD spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez.

Officer Rodriguez told CBS4’S Peter D’Oench, “It’s a simple message: Vacation responsibly or you will be arrested. A zero tolerance policy means no drinking in public or smoking marijuana. All offenses will be dealt with. On the Beaches, there will be no tables, no coolers, no tents, no loud music and no alcohol. And Goodwill Ambassadors will be there too.”

Chief Clements said more people are expected for this year’s spring break.

“People are coming down here in numbers we have not seen. This year is going to be even more of a challenge. How many kids will travel? I would say a lot. They are pent up and want to get away,” he said. “We are anticipating large crows and so we are gearing up and we have also teamed up with the Miami-Dade Police Department.”

Deputy Chief Jones said the goodwill ambassadors are important.

“The last thing you want to do is arrest people who come in here for a good time,” he said. “But we are going to restrict access during daytime hours at the beach and no coolers will be allowed.”

Chief Clements said the city’s curfew will be strictly enforced.

He said police do not want spring break to become a super spreader of COVID-19.

He said the city had already passed out 21,000 face masks and stressed mask wearing.

“We are actively engaging people to help mitigate the spread of the virus,” he said.

But some business owners like Ray Schnitzer, who has run the 11th Street Diner on Washington Avenue for 29 years right across the street from the Miami Beach Police Department, said he is worried.

It has been a difficult year for Schnitzer. He was forced to shut down for three months because of the Coronavirus last year starting in March and recovery has not been easy.

Now he is worried about the behavior of the spring breakers.

“We are not sure what to expect. This is high volume. And you get kids drinking and who are unruly in the street,” he said.