MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor the late radio host Rush Limbaugh, but the honor will not be statewide.

The latest directive from the governor’s office only covers three locations; the Palm Beach County Courthouse, the City Hall of Palm Beach, and the state’s Capitol building in Tallahassee from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday.

Limbaugh was a resident of Palm Beach until he passed away last week after battling lung cancer. Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on February 4, 2020, by former President Donald Trump.

It had been suggested that the governor’s order would cover all flags at the state and local level, but many Democrats objected to that, including Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

“What he is doing is bending over backward to honor a radio host who spent his entire career talking hate speech and talking bigotry and division and conspiracy theories. Lowering our flag should be a symbol of unity, not division,” said state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Late Tuesday night, Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay posted a statement on Twitter declaring the county will not lower flags for Limbaugh on Wednesday.

“The lowering of flags should be a unifying gesture during solemn occasions, such as in remembrance of the young lives lost during the Parkland High School massacre or first responder line of duty deaths,” McKinlay’s statement said. “Although Rush Limbaugh was a significant public figure, he was also an incredibly divisive one who hurt many people with his words and actions. I cannot and will not support the lowering of flags in his memory.”

Flags are typically lowered to honor prominent government officials, as well as law enforcement officers and members of the military killed in the line of duty. DeSantis has said Limbaugh’s stature justified the honor.