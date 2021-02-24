MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 57,128 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

That brings the total to 1,885,661 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 129 additional deaths, bringing the total to 30,878.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.99% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.36%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,064 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 15 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 5,353.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 405,563.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.61%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.30%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 903 new cases and 9 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,361.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 191,968 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.80% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.83%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 26 new cases and no new additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,747 cases and 46 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.74% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.65%.