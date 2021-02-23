MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A water main break was reported Tuesday morning outside the main entrance of the Pembroke Pines Costco.
Pembroke Pines police made the announcement through a tweet, saying that the break was near the front entrance of the store, located in the 15900 block of Pines Boulevard.
A photo released by police showed a large part of the parking lot covered by water.
Police said the parking lot would be closed until repairs are complete.
Officials urged drivers to avoid the area.