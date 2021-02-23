MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A second teen has been arrested in a chaotic police pursuit of a stolen car on Miami Beach.

Late Monday night 18-year-old Isariel Delestre turned himself in to the police.

The pursuit began when the driver of a Cadillac ran a stop sign. A check of the vehicle’s tag came back as it was reported stolen.

During the course of the pursuit, the car barreled through Lummus Park and raced down Ocean Drive, sending pedestrians scrambling for safety.

“That was outrageous and frightening. I don’t think there’s any other explanation for it,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

At one point, police said, Delestre, three women, and another teen got out. Then 15-year-old Jeffrey Shick, who was visiting from Lehigh Acres, reportedly took the wheel and took off.

“I really felt horrified for the people in the street,” said tourist Emani Robinson, who was visiting with friends from D.C. “The kid in the car had no care for no one’s life.”

The pursuit came to an end at 6th Street and Washington Avenue when Shick crashed into a car. Officers used a taser to arrest Shick when they say he tried to run away.

Police said at the beginning of the pursuit, when Delestre was behind the wheel, he side-swiped a Miami Beach officer.

“He needs to be held accountable. He was in a residential area of Miami Beach and he chose to hit a uniformed police officer who was on a motorcycle. He has no regard for public safety,” said Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

Police said the six people in the car may have been involved in other crimes around Miami-Dade.

“This isn’t just a 15-year-old going on a joy ride, there was a loaded firearm on that driver’s seat underneath him with an extended magazine in it,” said Rodriguez.

There have been several shocking incidents on Miami Beach recently, including a shooting caught on camera and tourists robbed in broad daylight. As spring break begins expect to see lots of police, whether it’s patrolling the beach, rolling around the park, or on foot on the street. Miami Beach officers are working longer shifts and beginning in March officers from surrounding areas will come to the beach to help patrol.