By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities said 2 teenagers were shot in Southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to two shot-spotter reports in the area of SW 137th Avenue and US 1.

The victims were in one vehicle and the suspects were in another, according to police.

Authorities said the suspects shot at the victims’ vehicle, striking two of the occupants.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a white sedan with all of its doors open in the middle of the street.

A 17-year-old and 16-year-old were transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for the shooters as the investigation continues.

