By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Lissette Gonzalez, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Spotty showers are possible throughout the day. Warm afternoon ahead with highs in the low to mid-80s.

A weak front will move in but it will not bring us a big cool down like previous fronts. Tuesday night’s lows will fall to the upper 60s and low 70s again.

Wednesday will not be as warm but highs will climb to the low 80s. As winds shift out of the northeast that will carry in some moisture in the form of scattered showers.

We may still see some showers on Thursday. Late week into the weekend it will be slightly warmer with plenty of sunshine.

