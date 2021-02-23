MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,610 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
That brings the total to 1,878,533 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.READ MORE: Gov. DeSantis Orders Flags At Half Staff At Three Locations To Honor Rush Limbaugh
There were another 154 additional deaths, bringing the total to 30,749.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.50% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.40%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,240 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 24 newly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 5,338.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 404,499.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.01%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.36%.READ MORE: COVID-19 Pandemic Put Some South Florida Dentists In Survival Mode
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 701 new cases and 3 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,352.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 191,065 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.28% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.82%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 23 new cases and 2 new additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,721 cases and 46 deaths.MORE NEWS: Missing Child Alert For Miami-Dade Teen Juan Velasquez Canceled
The single-day positivity rate was 6.29% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.54%.