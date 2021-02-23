MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,610 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

That brings the total to 1,878,533 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 154 additional deaths, bringing the total to 30,749.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.50% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.40%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,240 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 24 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 5,338.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 404,499.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.01%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.36%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 701 new cases and 3 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,352.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 191,065 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.28% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.82%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 23 new cases and 2 new additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,721 cases and 46 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.29% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.54%.