MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friends and loved ones of missing 21-year-old Noemi Bolivar are stepping up their search to find her.

Dozens of people came together Sunday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Hollywood.

“We need to continue pushing her face out there, so when people see something, they can say something,” said Benjamin Mena, a longtime friend of Bolivar.

“More people are contacting us for leads, so it’s really helping out a lot,” said her friend Lizet Rodriguez.

According to Hollywood Police, Bolivar was last seen on February 11th, getting on a bus at the 7000 block of Sheridan Street. Police say she got off of the bus alone in the 800 block of Sheridan Street and that’s when the trail ends.

At one point, investigators pinged her cellphone near Hollywood beach, but they could not find her.

Bolivar’s mother, Marycel, says this is completely unlike her daughter and fears for her safety.

“We’re coming for you. We’re going to find you,” she said through the tears. “We’re going to help you. Don’t be scared.”

She sad her daughter did not take any money and left all of her belongings at home.

Bolivar’s friends are hopeful that she will be found safe.

“We’re going to pass out flyers. We are going to continue to search to find Noemi and help spread the word,” said Rodriguez.

“I have a feeling we are going to find her soon,” said Mena.

Bolivar was last seen wearing a black and white T-shirt, denim shorts, teal sneakers, black sunglasses, and a mask.

If you know where she could be, call Hollywood Police at (954) 967-4636.

To find out about the next search party, you can follow the group at “Bring Noemi Bolivar Home” on Facebook.