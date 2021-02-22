MIAMI (CBSMiami) It was a mild start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Although it will not be as blustery as this past weekend, it will be windy at times on Monday. Scattered showers are possible due to the onshore breeze. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and swimming is not recommended. A small craft advisory is also in effect due to hazardous marine conditions.
Highs will climb to the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Tuesday we stay warm with highs in the low 80s and spotty showers around. A weak cold front will move in and it will be slightly cooler by Wednesday morning with lows in the mid-60s and highs in the upper 70s.
We’ll enjoy drier weather with plenty of sunshine mid to late week. Temperatures will increase a bit Thursday and Friday. Lows in the upper 60s and highs near 80 degrees with pleasant sunshine. It will be warmer this weekend with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.