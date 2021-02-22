MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Juan Velasquez Jr.
The 14-year-old went missing from the 15500 Block of SW 147 Court at around 3:45 a.m. Monday.
According to MDPD, he drove away in a 2015 White Dodge Journey with Florida tag "HJCH61."
Velasquez stands 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds.
Velasquez stands 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds.

It's unknown what he was last wearing, but he does have brown hair, brown eyes and has braces.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.