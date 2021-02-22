By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Capitol Riot, Florida Man, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former North Miami Beach police officer has been charged with taking part in the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

Nicholas Lentz, 41, is charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.

READ MORE: 'That Was Outrageous And Frightening' Second Teen In Custody After Chaotic Miami Beach Police Pursuit

An FBI affidavit said he was identified though Facebook photos and told agents he was trying to control the crowd.

READ MORE: Florida Man Makes Ghostly Guitar From His Metal Head Uncle's Skeleton Or Did He?

A photo from the FBI that the agency said shows Lentz taking part in the January 6 riot at the Capitol (Source: FBI)

Lentz has been released on $25,000 bail.

MORE NEWS: Woman In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle On Miami Beach

CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald reports he left the North Miami Beach Police Department in August of 2020.

Lentz reportedly told the FBI he was trying to control the crowd. (Source: FBI)

CBSMiami.com Team