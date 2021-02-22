MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former North Miami Beach police officer has been charged with taking part in the January 6 riot at the Capitol.
Nicholas Lentz, 41, is charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.READ MORE: 'That Was Outrageous And Frightening' Second Teen In Custody After Chaotic Miami Beach Police Pursuit
An FBI affidavit said he was identified though Facebook photos and told agents he was trying to control the crowd.READ MORE: Florida Man Makes Ghostly Guitar From His Metal Head Uncle's Skeleton Or Did He?
Lentz has been released on $25,000 bail.MORE NEWS: Woman In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle On Miami Beach
CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald reports he left the North Miami Beach Police Department in August of 2020.