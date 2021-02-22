MIAMI (CBSMiami) — MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is facing another challenge – this time a legal one for over a billion dollars in damages over his election fraud claims.

Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit alleges defamation and deceptive trade practices by Lindell.

The company is seeking over $1.3 billion in both compensatory damages and punitive damages.

Dominion alleges that Lindell knew there was no evidence supporting his false claims about the election, but used the lie to sell pillows.

“Instead of retracting his lies, Lindell — a multimillionaire with a nearly unlimited ability to broadcast his preferred messages on conservative media — whined that he was being ‘censored’ and ‘attacked’ and produced a ‘docu-movie’ featuring shady characters and fake documents sourced from dark corners of the internet,” the lawsuit said.

Lindell told CBS News in January that he wanted Dominion “to sue me.”

“Please. Because I have all the evidence, 100%. I want all the American people and the world to see the horrific things that these (Dominion voting) machines are capable of and what they did to our country and what — they’re allowing other countries to steal our election and just to hijack our election,” Lindell said at the time.

Dominion sent legal letters to Lindell in December and early January over his false and conspiratorial claims about the machines being “rigged” or influencing the results of the U.S. Presidential election.

Lindell has recently seen his products dropped by several major retailers due to his persistent support of conspiracy theories involving the presidential election, which he claims was stolen from former President Donald Trump. His personal and company Twitter accounts have also been suspended.

And Lindell has new competition in the pillow biz.

Parkland school shooting survivor and March For Our Lives co-founder David Hogg has declared a pillow fight against Lindell.

Hogg says he will serve as an adviser to tech entrepreneur William LeGate, and the two “are going to prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it.”