MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 4,151 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

That brings the total to 1,872,923 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 161 additional deaths, bringing the total to 30,595.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.82% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.45%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 994 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 24 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 5,314.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 403,259.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.19%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.43%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 531 new cases and 9 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,349.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 190,364 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.36% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.82%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 10 new cases and no new additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,698 cases and 44 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.55% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.39%.