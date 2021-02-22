MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 4,151 new coronavirus cases on Monday.
That brings the total to 1,872,923 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.READ MORE: 'That Was Outrageous And Frightening' Second Teen In Custody After Chaotic Miami Beach Police Pursuit
There were another 161 additional deaths, bringing the total to 30,595.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.82% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.45%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 994 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 24 newly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 5,314.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 403,259.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.19%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.43%.READ MORE: Florida Man Makes Ghostly Guitar From His Metal Head Uncle's Skeleton Or Did He?
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 531 new cases and 9 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,349.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 190,364 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.36% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.82%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 10 new cases and no new additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,698 cases and 44 deaths.MORE NEWS: Woman In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle On Miami Beach
The single-day positivity rate was 4.55% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.39%.