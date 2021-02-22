MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Teachers Union held a car caravan on Saturday against schools’ chief Robert Runcie’s handling of COVID-19 protocols.
Union members say their aim was to inform the public of the failed leadership of Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie in his "mishandling of COVID safety and teaching challenges."
They claim Runcie has flipped flop flopped on safety protocols and even entertained reducing social distancing protocols.
They also claim he has:
* Gone back and forth on how teachers should teach remote students and face-to-face students at the same time.
* Cancelled remote work assignments of over 1000 at-risk and sick teachers and forced many into mostly empty classes.
* Provided partial and delayed COVID-19 data.
“Runcie’s flip-flopping on decisions has caused confusion and unnecessary stress among teachers, parents, and students. His failed leadership is creating too much strain in our schools— and it has to stop. We have an incredible school district and we need Runcie to lead us, instead of confuse us,” said BTU President Anna Fusco.