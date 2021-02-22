FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Coral Springs Police are looking for the man who set fire to an elderly couple’s home over the weekend.

Surveillance video shows a man in black shorts and a black shirt walk up to the Coral Springs home around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday. The video shows the man carrying a red gas canister, which he used to set a corner of the home’s garage on fire.

“It’s ridiculous that somebody would even attempt to do that,” said Marc Schecter, whose parents were asleep inside the home when the fire started.

The couple is in their 70s and told police they’ve lived in their Coral Springs home for more than 30 years. The family has no idea who would do this but said it’s not the first incident at their home.

“Three weeks earlier, somebody broke their window in front of their house, and I assumed it was just kids and I dismissed it and told them don’t worry about it,” said Schecter. “But obviously, it’s probably the same person. This person is targeting them for no reason.”

Schecter is hoping the surveillance video of the incident will help police identify the arsonist.

“He has a sleeve tattoo on his left forearm. He’s driving a white car, it’s a sedan. A Honda or maybe an Acura,” said Schecter. “Somebody should be able to recognize him.”

Shecter told CBS4 the man in the video is also wearing purple running sneakers with white soles.

No one was hurt in Sunday morning’s incident and the damage from the fire was minimal. But Schecter said his parents are shaken.

“We’re really asking somebody to step forward and do the right thing because next time it might not be my parent’s house. It could be your house or your parent’s house,” said Schecter. “We’ve got to get this guy off the streets.”

If you think you can help, call the Coral Springs Police Department at (954) 344-1800 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).