MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Saturday, Hollywood police released a new photo of missing 21-year-old Noemi Bolivar, as about 100 friends and family gathered at a local church to go and search for her.

Bolivar was seen entering a bus in the 7000 block of Sheridan Street on February 11, 2021. She was wearing a black and white T-shirt, denim shorts, teal sneakers, black sunglasses and a mask.

Police say Bolivar got off of the bus alone in the 800 block of Sheridan Street.

Bolivar went missing on Thursday, February 11.

Authorities say they were able to ping Bolivar’s cell phone near the beach in Hollywood but were unable to locate her at that location.

Hollywood Police Criminal Investigation Division is currently working on this case and are following any leads that could help find Bolivar.

According to her parents, she was last heard from on a Snapchat and then disappeared without a trace.

They say she has never disappeared like this before.

Police have been passing out flyers and taking part in organized searches of the area.

At Bolivar’s Mormon Church on Wednesday, friends and fellow church members took stacks of flyers to distribute all over the county.

“We are getting tips every day. We have had sightings,” says family friend Karem Ryker.

Ryker says Noemi’s plan was to work for the National Park Service and she was dealing with disappointment over not getting an internship at Everglades National Park.

Ryker does not believe Noemi is deliberately hiding.

“We went thru her laptop. She wasn’t messaging anyone,“ she says.

Her mother Marycel told CBS4 News on Monday that her daughter didn’t take any money and left all of her belongings at home.

“What worries me is that someone may have taken her,” said Marycel. “All I want is my daughter back. I feel like part of my heart has been taken out. I haven’t been able to sleep. I can barely breathe. Please help us. I mean I know she is alive. Bu we feel she is in danger and we need to bring her home.”

Her father Jose also fought back tears.

“For me, it’s really hard you know. It is so hard. Just remember, this can be your daughter. This can be your neighbor’s daughter. Please help us find out what happened,” said Jose Bolivar.

Her friends said it was uncharacteristic of her to leave like this and they are concerned for her wellbeing.

Bolivar is 5’3″ and weighs about 126 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Hollywood Police Department at (954) 967-4636.