MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The number of people infected with the coronavirus continues to grow in South Florida.

The latest numbers show Miami-Dade now has more than 400,000 confirmed cases.

But efforts are underway to slow infection rates and get more people vaccinated.

Hernan Saucedo was among the Vista Alegre Senior Housing Facility Residents to receive their second dosage of the covid-19 vaccine Sunday.

“I’m very happy to have my second vaccination,” he said. “I feel great, you know. This is a step we have to take or otherwise we are not going to get rid of this virus, so this is the best thing we can do.”

City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo joined first responders for the effort through their mobile vaccination program.

“Coronavirus doesn’t take a day off and we can’t either,” he said. “We’re hoping in the next two weeks we can finish vaccinating all those we have vaccinated for the first time so we can get additional supplies so we can get the seniors we have in the waiting list.”

But the city of Miami isn’t the only ones stepping up their vaccination efforts.

Jackson Health System says they will no longer just vaccinate residents age 65 and older. Jackson is now opening up COVID vaccine appointments to other age groups.

“We will also be taking care of people over 55 with 13 specific medical conditions,” said Jackson Health System President and CEO Carlos Migoya. “The reason why we have taken this decision is because we have not gotten to the point that we have been doing several weeks of people over 65 and we’re seeing a slowness and people over 65 coming up with appointments.”

The 13 conditions include people with breast and lung cancer, obesity, congestive heart failure and COPD. Those residents will have to provide Jackson with a doctor’s note documenting their name and condition.

As Jackson increases the vaccine distribution, Miami Dade College North Campus is set to become one of four federally run vaccination sites in the state.

“The 2,000 vaccines that will be distributed at this point of distribution will be essential for this community to be able to regain the ability to get vaccine right here on campus, said MDC North Campus President Fermin Vazquez.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson said the expansion will allow communities hardest hit by the pandemic to get access to well needed relief.

“We will be able to close the gap for African American and Hispanics, which is so important,” she said.

For an appointment at the federal site, you will have to go to the state’s vaccine site.

Those age 55 with one of the 13 conditions can start making appointments at Jackson as early as this Tuesday.