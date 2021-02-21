MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,065 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

That brings the total to 1,868,772 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 125 additional deaths, bringing the total to 30,434.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.32% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.49%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,128 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 10 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 5,290.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 402,265.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.32%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.45%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 708 new cases and 16 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,340.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 189,833 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.44% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.88%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 13 new cases and no new additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,688 cases and 44 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.44% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.39%.