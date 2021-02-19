MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was killed in a hit and run crash early Friday morning in southwest Miami-Dade.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was trying to cross the northbound lanes of US-1 near Southwest 139th Avenue around 4 a.m. when she was hit by a car. FHP said the driver responsible did not stay at the scene.
The woman died before she could be taken to a hospital.
Troopers have not released information on the woman who died nor did they say if they had a description of the vehicle that drove away.
Anyone with information is urged to contact *FHP (*347).