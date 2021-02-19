MIAMI (CBSMiami) – US Congresswoman Frederica Wilson has announced that the Biden-Harris administration will soon make the north campus of Miami Dade College a mass vaccination site.

Wilson said the site is desperately needed as Black people have tested positive for the virus at twice the rate of whites and the vaccination rate is equally dismal. The numbers are particularly dire in Miami-Dade County communities like Opa-Locka, for example, where 53 percent of the population is black and living in poverty and the vaccination rate is the lowest in the state.

“I am proud of my work with the administration to set up a site in the heart of my district, which will make the vaccine more accessible and convenient to receive for the people who need it the most,” said Wilson in a statement.

President Biden has said he’s committed to creating sites that can responsibly handle large volumes of people seeking vaccines and to increase access to low-income and minority communities.

“Miami-Dade County and District 24, in particular, are home to a significant proportion of Miami’s frontline and other essential workers and it is critically important to do everything possible to protect their health considering their high level of exposure to the greater public,” said Wilson.

There is no word when the site will open or how eligible people will be able to sign up for vaccinations.