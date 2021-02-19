MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Friday, historian Dr. Marvin Dunn brought the story of the Rosewood Massacre to Barry University, the temporary home for the Arthur Lee McDuffie Center for Racial Justice.
The Rosewood Massacre took place in 1923, in Levy County, Florida.
The McDuffie Center exists to save and tell stories of race violence in Florida.
"We are not the only ones doing that, but we are committed to making sure these stories are not lost," said Dunn.
The center is also committed to working toward racial reconciliation and healing.