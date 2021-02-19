MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities say they have detained at least 16 migrants Friday afternoon near Dania Beach.
Officials said this was a “maritime smuggling event” involving two vessels that made landfall.READ MORE: 'F*** The FBI': Florida Woman Suzanne Kaye Arrested For Threatening To Kill FBI Agents In Social Media Video
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of 300 Federal Highway at approximately 3:30 p.m., where they detained the migrants.READ MORE: COVID In Florida: 6,683 Additional Cases, 224 New Deaths Reported Friday
Federal officials have taken the migrants into custody.MORE NEWS: Palm Beach COVID Compliance Team Investigating DeSantis Event For Maskless Crowd
No additional details were immediately released.