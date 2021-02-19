WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities say they have detained at least 16 migrants Friday afternoon near Dania Beach.

Officials said this was a “maritime smuggling event” involving two vessels that made landfall.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of 300 Federal Highway at approximately 3:30 p.m., where they detained the migrants.

Federal officials have taken the migrants into custody.

No additional details were immediately released.

