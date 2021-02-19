PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Federal prosecutors have charged a Florida woman with threatening to kill FBI agents, in a video she posted on social media.

According to a federal complaint, Suzanne Kaye, 59, from Boca Raton, was being investigated for possible involvement in the capitol insurrection on January 6. The complaint states agents contacted her after she posted information on her Facebook page that she was present at the U.S. Capitol on that day.

Kaye denied having traveled to Washington D.C. but agents still wanted to interview her and she agreed.

Just days later, the complaint states, she posted a video on her Facebook page titled, “ANGRY Patriot Hippie” which was captioned, “F— the FBI!!” In the video, Kaye takes a giant swig of Jack Daniels red label before announcing that she received a telephone call from the FBI asking about her travel to Washington D.C.

SEE IT: Watch Suzanne Kaye’s Tik Tok video here:

Kaye told her audience in the video that she will not talk to the FBI without counsel, and that she will exercise “my second amendment right to shoot your f—— ass if you come here,” implying that she will use violence against FBI Agents if they come to her residence, according to the federal complaint. She also posted the same video to her Instagram and TikTok social media platforms, alleges the affidavit.

According to National Crime Information Center database checks, Kaye has a criminal history. In January 2010, she was arrested for domestic battery by Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office. In February 2020, she was arrested for aggravated assault by Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office for possession of deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery, but both charges were dropped..

Kaye had her initial appearance this week before a federal magistrate judge in West Palm Beach, where law enforcement officers arrested her.

A bond hearing is scheduled for February 24.