CRYSTAL RIVER (CBSMiami) – Only in Florida would a domestic dispute involving a knife-wielding attacker named Carver be chased out of the house by a person with a grill fork.

It happened Wednesday in Citrus County.

During the early morning hours of February 17th, Citrus County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home in Crystal River after the occupants claimed to have been attacked by a roommate who was armed with a knife.

That man, identified as 26-year-old Brett Carver, was found at a local hospital where he was seeking treatment for wounds he had received from his own weapon during the attack.

Detectives said that Carver had been living in the residence with the victim and witness. Carver had entered the residence shortly before the incident and confronted the other residents while making threats. Carver then attacked the victim, cutting them once with a razor knife.

The witness attempted to intervene, resulting in a physical confrontation with Carver. The witness, armed with a grill fork, chased Carver out of the residence. Carver fled, leaving behind the knife and other pieces of physical evidence corroborating the victim and witness statements.

“Carver made the choice to use violence in an attempt to resolve his disputes. This incident could have easily had a tragic ending,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “The quick arrest made by deputies has helped ensure the victim and the community’s safety.”

Due to the suspect and the victim sharing a residence, Carver was placed under arrest at the hospital for aggravated domestic battery and transported to the Citrus County jail. He is being held without bond.