MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After almost year of having to pivot from performing live on stage to taped dances on video, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami is once again live and on stage, safely outside, at South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center’s back yard concert lawn & plaza this weekend.

Carlos Guerra and Jennifer Kronenberg are a husband and wife team and the co-founding artistic directors of the dance company.

“It’s the first full evening program and we did a lot of virtual and digital presentations during the pandemic, we did a couple of pop-up performances here and there but this is our first main stage performance in about a year,” said Jennifer Kronenberg.

“We are very fortunate to be able to perform outside,” said Guerra.

The performance will feature 4 ballets, with dancers wearing masks, like they do in rehearsals.

The dances reflect back on the tough emotions of 2020, while looking ahead with optimism for a better 2021.

The company premieres include one called “Castles in the Air” by choreographer and dancer Yanis Eric Pikieris. This piece was originally created for film during pandemic lockdowns.

“This is the first time that we are staging it live. It was done for a video that we did earlier in 2020 so we reworked it and added another person and so now we’re doing it for the stage I’m here excited about that,” Pikieris said.

Kronenberg says during the pandemic Dimensions Dance Theater was able to survive through relief funding, but their goal was to do more than just survive.

“For us it was never just survival. It was about finding a way to thrive during this time and just kind of reinventing ourselves as a group,” she said.

But now, being able to perform live, means everything.

“There’s really nothing that compares to the live performance experience both for the artist and the spectator, so we’re beyond excited to be able to get back,” Kronenberg explained.

“It’s beautiful to see the dancers how excited they are to be on stage once again, be able to offer to our community our beautiful art once again.”

To keep it safe, the audience will sit in separate pods with seating for two.

The performance is Saturday, February 20th at 4pm. Click Here for ticket information.