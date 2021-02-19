MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 6,683 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

That brings the total to 1,856,427 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 224 additional deaths, bringing the total to 30,214.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.85% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.55%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,550 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 28 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 5,270.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 399,593.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.15%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.53%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 784 new cases and 13 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,310.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 188,216 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.31% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.88%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 24 new cases and no new additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,657 cases and 44 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.12% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.43%.