MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of burglarizing a police vehicle.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at approximately 11:20 p.m., in the area of N.W. 10th Avenue and N.W. 11th Street.

According to investigators, damage to the driver’s side door handle was reported on February 18.

The officer said a vest, GPS, radio charger, gas mask, a jacket, and laptop had been stolen.

A surveillance video captured an unknown man fleeing the scene in a dark-colored suburban with the items described above, according to police.

Anyone with information or who can identify the man in this video is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6030.

Those with information that wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (4877).