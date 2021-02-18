MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a busy night for Fort Lauderdale firefighters as they battled a massive warehouse fire.
It happened on 9th Avenue and NW 51st Place.
Firefighters battled the flames for more than an hour. It was a race against time because there were several cars inside the warehouse.
Investigators said the fire started when workers were transferring gas from one of the cars to a container.
No firefighters were injured, but a mechanic was treated for smoke inhalation.
A dog inside the warehouse was rescued.