  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale Fire, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a busy night for Fort Lauderdale firefighters as they battled a massive warehouse fire.

It happened on 9th Avenue and NW 51st Place.

RELATED: NASA'S Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars Thursday

Firefighters battled the flames for more than an hour. It was a race against time because there were several cars inside the warehouse.

RELATED: Fort Lauderdale Police Laying Down Law For Spring Break

Investigators said the fire started when workers were transferring gas from one of the cars to a container.

No firefighters were injured, but a mechanic was treated for smoke inhalation.

MORE: Florida "Dance Moms" Teacher Accused Of Sex Abuse

A dog inside the warehouse was rescued.

CBSMiami.com Team