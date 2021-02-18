MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mother is appealing for the public’s help nearly 19 years after her son was found murdered inside his Kendall condominium, and she says she has never given up hope this case can be solved.

Barbara Brewer tells CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that her son, 34-year-old Paul Duane Young, “just meant everything to all of us.”

“It was a horrible day when his life ended. Now I want to know who did this and why they did it. You can only feel the hurt that his family and friends feel and if you have any information at all, please call somebody or police and tell them,” she said. “I would like to see this case solved… I doubt it will change how I feel because I have lost a son. He’s gone. I will never see him again until I am gone.”

Brewer shared a montage of photos with CBS4 that show Young’s passion for sports.

He was an avid mountain biker and other photos show him snowboarding in Breckenridge, Colorado, and surfing at Sebastian Inlet.

He was also a vice president of finance at a Bank of America branch in the Hammocks.

“If you wanted to have a child who was almost perfect, he was it. He grew up with a smile on his face and believed in sharing everything. I’ve heard people say he would give you the best shirt off of his back if you needed it,” said Brewer.

She is also joined by Miami-Dade Police veteran Det. David Denmark, who said, “We would like to ask the public to reach back to the year 2002 and recall how they remember Paul Duane Young and see if they remember anything that was out of place or suspicious and if they do to please Miami-Dade police homicide. No detail is too small.”

Denmark told D’Oench that the body of Young was discovered at 10:40 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2002, and he was last seen by his girlfriend, who he was dating at the time, at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 31 of 2002.

“Paul Duane Young was found brutally murdered while inside his residence,” said Denmark, at King’s Creek Condominiums. “We have persons of interest and they have all been previously identified.

“They all said they have no reason why Paul Duane Young was murdered. He was a very good guy and a model employee and liked by many so it gives us a big challenge and there is no clear motive. I would like to solve this because it would bring closure to his family and Paul Duane Young could Rest In Peace.”

Anyone with information that can help Miami-Dade Police should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward of $5,000.