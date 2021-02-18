MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A nearly 300-million-mile journey comes to an end as NASA’s Perseverance Rover is scheduled to arrive on Mars Thursday. It’s a mission full of firsts.

“Part of what we’re doing is kind of paving the way for human exploration,” says engineer Gregory Villar.

He’s spent years plotting the riskiest moment of the Mars mission: the landing, a seven-minute white knuckle event.

“All the way from the software to the hardware working, there’s so many things happening in these seven minutes. That’s why it’s so nerve-racking and so we’re all gonna be glued to our seats just hoping for the best,” Villar says.

Perseverance successfully blasted off from Kennedy Space Center back in July. When it reaches Mars, Perseverance will have traveled 292.5 million miles on its journey from Earth.

On Mars, the car-sized robotic spacecraft will explore Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake that existed 3.9 billion years ago, and search for microfossils in the rocks and soil there. It will search for signs of long-dead microscopic organisms that may have thrived on the planet billions of years ago. To do that, Perseverance will drill into the ground, collecting Martian rock and dust samples NASA hopes to one day return to Earth.

“The Mars Sample Return Project, of course, is probably the most challenging thing we’ve ever attempted within NASA,” says Jennifer Trosper, Perseverance deputy project manager. “We are hoping to learn if life ever existed in the ancient past on Mars.”

Perseverance is also tasked with another first: exploring the planet’s surface from the air thanks to a drone helicopter named Ingenuity.

With their numerous cameras and sensors, the drone and rover will study the climate and geology of Mars, helping scientists as they plot manned missions to the planet in the years ahead.

Perseverance is expected to land around 3:55 p.m. ET.

Unfortunately, we can’t watch the SUV-size rover land on the surface of Mars but NASA is inviting the world to tune in to its countdown and landing commentary, which will stream live beginning on Thursday at 2:15 p.m. ET.