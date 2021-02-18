MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NASA’s Perseverance rover has safely landed on Mars after its 292.5 million-mile journey from Earth.

The rover sent back its first images of the landing site immediately after landing.

Perseverance is full of firsts. The search for signs of ancient life on Mars. The first helicopter to fly on another planet and the first recordings of sound on the red planet.

The Frost Museum of Science in Miami is helping educate the public on how important this mission is.

Dr. Angela Colbert, Knight Vice President of Education for the museum says this is a monumental step in understanding the universe around us.

“The importance of this mission to all of us, is to discover what it means to be alive in some regard. They’re searching for life on Mars, and continuing to discover, can we live on Mars in the future? Is there a possibility for us to move to Mars one day?”

Guests are invited to check out the new permanent ‘Power of Science’ exhibition the museum.

Visitors can enjoy hands-on exhibits and cutting-edge interactives that detail what life on Mars may look like for humans, and what researchers hope to find on the big red planet in the coming months.

Humanity’s love affair with Mars is an enduring one, full of wonder about the possibility of life on this mysterious neighboring planet. This historic mission can search for evidence that could give us the answer.